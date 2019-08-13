The global automotive intelligent glass market 2019-2023is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

OEMs are increasingly adopting advanced passenger safety and comfort features such as windshields HUDs, automatically adjusting mirrors, and self-cleaning windows. Also, the solutions mentioned do not require driver intervention and thus do not directly distract drivers' attention during driving. Moreover, several other technologies, such as set-dimming glass and heated windshields, are being incorporated in vehicles for enhanced passenger comfort. Thus, the growing propensity towards providing better comfort and safety in vehicles will drive the demand for advanced technologies such as automotive intelligent glass during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, increasing technology integration with automotive windshields will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Increasing Technology Integration with Automotive Windshields

Automotive windshields have become a critical safety component in vehicles. Therefore, OEMs are integrating windshields with advanced technologies such as HUD and ADAS. The growing adoption of advanced safety technologies, such as lane keep assist (LKA), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and other collision avoidance systems, have made it necessary for windshields to be developed with advanced features. Moreover, R&D activities in the automotive industry have resulted in the development of ultra-small sensors and electronic components, which is likely to increase the adoption of smart windshields in vehicles. Advanced technologies such as self-healing glass are also likely to propel technological integration in windshields in the future. Therefore, continuously advancing automotive electronics and the development of advanced software solutions will fuel the adoption of automotive intelligent technologies, such as intelligent glass, during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing technology integration with automotive windshields, the increasing license acquisition and investments in intelligent glass and the growing investments in smart glass technology are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive intelligent glass market by technology (heated glass, dimmable glass, and others) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the implementation of stringent safety and emission norms in the region.

