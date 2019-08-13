Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE:L0MA), a cannabis extraction and processing technology company, has completed two research and development projects with the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program ("IRAP"), and the Natural Science and Engineering Council ("NSERC"). During the yearlong IRAP project, Nextleaf successfully developed a media treatment process to remove undesirable elements such as chlorophyll, carotenoids, and anthocyanins from crude extract, using common hops, a suitable analog for cannabis as the two are genetically related, and contain a similar pigment and oil profile.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Nextleaf" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_7r5bz5o7/Nextleaf-Solutions-completes-two-Federally-funded-R-D-Projects-demonstrating-innovation-in-cannabis-extraction-biomass-waste

The five-person research team - including four PhDs - was led by Nextleaf's Engineering Manager, Krupal Pal, PhD, P.Eng.

Dr. Krupal Pal, stated: "We found unique ways to adapt existing validated technology from complimentary industries such as oenology, as well as drawing on my previous experience in oil and gas refinement. Chlorophyll and other pigments can affect the consumer experience in a number of ways, including inferior taste and appearance. But more importantly chlorophyll can affect the functionality of vape hardware as it has a different temperature tolerance and vaporizes at a different rate compared to THC and CBD."

Technology developed during the IRAP funded R&D project will be applied within Nextleaf's patented extraction process and used in the production of THC and CBD distillates for vapes, edibles, and beverages once legalized in Canada.

Additionally, Dr. Pal led efforts with regards to Nextleaf's collaborative research project with the University of British Columbia, and British Columbia Institute of Technology under the auspices of an NSERC grant.

The project was anchored in a sustainability-driven outcome with the goal of repurposing post-extraction cannabis biomass, which is the organic material of the plant that is left over after the flower is harvested and processed, and thereby minimize waste biproducts.

Hemp biomass, when reduced to ash under Nextleaf's incineration process, shows considerable promise as a replacement for fly ash as a key ingredient in Portland Cement due to the silica content. When leveraged as a biofuel during hemp ash production, power is generated and metric tonnes of biomass can be diverted from landfills and used as a supplementary cementitious material. Current estimates indicate close to a billion kilograms of biomass being harvested annually by the marijuana and hemp industry.

Paul Pedersen, CEO and co-founder, stated: "We were adamant on finding an environmentally conscious way to put cannabis biomass waste used in our extraction process to good use, and the evidence suggests we've found it. These two R&D projects speak to Nextleaf's talent for research collaboration and technological innovation, key pillars in our growth strategy."

As a direct result of the two government funded R&D projects, the company filed additional U.S. patent applications increasing its IP portfolio, which currently consists of 3 issued and 24 pending patents pertaining to the production of high-purity cannabinoid distillate, the precursor used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD based products.

Once cannabis concentrates become legal across Canada on October 17, 2019, the company plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing, B2B processing services, and the supply of oils and concentrates to qualified Canadian and international partners. Nextleaf's built-out, 6,540 square foot dedicated extraction and processing facility is located in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.NextleafSolutions.com, contact Paul Pedersen, CEO, at paul@NextleafSolutions.com. For Investor Relations, contact Adel Fares at 604-283-2301 (ext. 201) or email investors@NextleafSolutions.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46892