A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on how Brexit will pose new challenges for the logistics industry. The impact of Brexit on various industries has been widely discussed over the past couple of months. In this blog, experts at Infiniti Research discuss the key impact that Brexit may have on logistics companies.

The outcomes of Brexit may have big consequences on even some of the top companies in the logistics industry. If Brexit negotiations result in Britain not being part of the single market, there are chances of higher tariffs being applied to goods entering the UK from other EU countries. Consequently, these goods will become more expensive. Rising export prices will not be good for the exporting countries, or for Britain, and those higher costs are likely to have a ripple-down effect and will add on to the challenges in the logistics industry.

Brexit: Top challenges in the logistics industry

Reduced trade

Almost half of the UK's exports are distributed to countries within the EU. After Brexit comes into effect, this number will diminish and eventually leave a dent in the UK's GDP. It will result in major challenges in the logistics industry because a reduced amount of trade across mainland Europe will lead to a decline in demand for road haulage even if the rate of export remains unchanged.

Stricter border control

Experts at Infiniti believe that Brexit would bring about tighter border controls and create barriers at borders for the administration of trade in both directions. This can cause lower efficiency and add on to the challenges in the logistics industry due to which goods will move slower.

Migration control

One of the potential knock-on effects of Brexit could be stricter and stronger migration controls. This translates to lesser EU citizens working for UK-based companies. As a result, there could be a major impact on road haulage as it relies heavily on drivers belonging to other EU countries. This reduced ability to recruit drivers could affect the industry's ability to serve the economy.

