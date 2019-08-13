Gold's Gym and Operation Hat Trick to Launch Limited-Edition Product Line

Exclusive partnership will raise awareness and funds to support injured veterans and service members

HAMPTON, NH and DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Operation Hat Trick (OHT), one of the nation's leading organizations supporting U.S. service members and veterans, announced a new partnership today with Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority. Through this partnership, OHT and Gold's Gym will release a limited-edition, officially-licensed product line featuring military camouflage paired with the iconic Gold's Gym weight plate logo and OHT branding to generate funds for wounded warriors.

"We are ecstatic about our partnership with the world's preeminent health and fitness brand," said Dot Sheehan, Founder and CEO of Operation Hat Trick. "It's an amazing collaboration that will further our strong and growing support of our military and those injured protecting our freedoms."

To kick off the collaboration, OHT made a $10,000 donation on behalf of Gold's Gym to Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a cutting-edge military support organization headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. Adaptive Training Foundation was selected by Gold's Gym for its phenomenal work in assisting veterans with physical disabilities to restore and regain confidence, resilience and independence through exercise and community. All ATF services are offered to veterans free of charge.

"Lending our brand to Operation Hat Trick's nationwide effort to make military camo mean more than just a fashion statement is another way for us to show our appreciation for those that sacrifice so much for our country," said Gold's Gym's Chief Development Officer, Craig Sherwood. "We look forward to generating funds to support organizations like Adaptive Training Foundation whose services align with our mission to help people achieve their potential through fitness."

Products from the Gold's Gym and OHT collaboration will be available at GoldsGear.com as well as select Gold's Gym locations and key national retailers, with a portion of the proceeds going back to OHT to support organizations that assist service members and veterans in recovering from the wounds of war.

The co-branded camo program is managed through the Specialty Brands division of CLC, the exclusive licensing agency for both Gold's Gym and OHT.

About Operation Hat Trick

Supported by over 400 leading universities, two living Presidents, NHL, NBA, MiLB and major corporations, Operation Hat Trick (OHT) is a 501c3 helping America's injured service members recover from the visible and invisible wounds of war. Since 2014, OHT has donated over $1,200,000 to programs that meet its mission. Over 1.6 million consumers have made a "purchase with a purpose" by buying OHT hats, apparel, other merchandise and products. OHT strives to fill some critical gaps in care, getting desperately needed support to veterans where it's needed most. For more information, to give online or to purchase OHT apparel and merchandise, visit www.operationhattrick.org.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO - which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT, GOLD'S BURN and GOLD'S CYCLE, all under one roof - along with GOLD'S AMP, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About CLC Specialty Brands

The Specialty Brands division of CLC, a global leader in brand licensing, develops retail extensions and consumer engagement opportunities for top sports, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. CLC is part of Learfield IMG College, which unlocks the value of brands through an omnichannel platform. The company's extensive commerce, experiential and media solutions create ultimate opportunities for customer engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, broadcasting, digital and social media; ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Adaptive Training Foundation

Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that focuses not on limitations, but possibilities. Founded by Former NFL linebacker David Vobora and supported through staff and volunteers, the ATF tribe uses physical and motivational techniques to empower people with physical impairments to maximize their capabilities and redefine their futures.

