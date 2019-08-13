

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Privately held fast food chain Chick-fil-A on Monday introduced Mac & Cheese as its first permanent side addition to its menu since 2016. It will be available as a side option with any lunch, dinner, Kid's Meal or catering order at Chick-fil-A.



Mac & Cheese is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe, featuring a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano. It is baked in restaurant each day.



The side comes in two options - the small option priced at $2.35 and the medium-sized option at $3.09. The prices will vary depending on the location.



'Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack,' said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging.



Chick-fil-A is also rolling out a new seasonal, sweet treat at its restaurants - Frosted Caramel Coffee, for a limited period.



The hand-spun treat combines cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream dessert and caramel syrup. This seasonal offering will be available until November 9 or while supplies last.



Chick-fil-A was ranked last year as America's most beloved fast-food chain, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index or ASCI's annual survey. This was the third year in a row that Chick-fil-A topped the charts in ACSI's survey, beating chains such as Panera Bread, Papa John's and Pizza Hut.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX