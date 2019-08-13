SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Directorate Change

SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING APPOINTMENT OF

JEREMY HARRIS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SVM UK Emerging Fund announces the appointment of Jeremy Harris as a non-executive director with effect from 15 August 2019.

Jeremy Harris is a solicitor and partner in Brian Harris & Co, a member of the International Bar Association and the Law Society of England and Wales. He is a director of Gatekeeper Trustee Limited.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Jeremy's appointment. As at the date of this announcement, Jeremy does not have any beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Peter Dicks, Chairman, commented:

"We are delighted that Jeremy will be joining SVM UK Emerging's Board. Jeremy brings financial services, legal and governance experience to the Board and on behalf of the Directors I welcome him."

13 August 2019

For further information, please contact Diane Miller (Company Secretary) on 0131 718 5618