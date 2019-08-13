Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0LGQR ISIN: GB00B1L8B624 Ticker-Symbol: IJIA 
Frankfurt
13.08.19
14:00 Uhr
2,968 Euro
+0,006
+0,20 %
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EI GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,972
3,118
16:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EI GROUP
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EI GROUP PLC2,968+0,20 %