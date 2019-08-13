Following up on the webinar held with Trina Solar about the new algorithms needed for bifacial and tracking installations, the word is that gains of 20-30% are not unlikely. To attain that, however, the sweet spot of front and rear side yield has to be reached. Trina has showcased a new algorithm alongside its bifacial n-type modules and claims it can do just that.Striking the right balance between the front and rear side of a solar module, to maximize power yield, is no small feat. The sheer mass of parameters that go into the calculation can be mesmerizing. Starting with ground albedo - which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...