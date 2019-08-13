Dr. Robert A. Jason Offers Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy

A Premier Cosmetic Gynecologist located in Lake Success, New York, Dr. Jason is also well-known across the East Coast for his extensive experience in bio-hormonal replacement therapy for both Men and Women

LAKE SUCCESS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy, or BHRT, is an excellent way to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer's disease as patients approach mid-life. It also has a profound impact on boosting metabolism, increasing lean body mass, immunity, memory, energy, strength, flexibility, stamina, skin tone and much more. Simply put, BRHT can decrease and delay the likelihood of developing age-related diseases and can greatly enhance a patient's quality of life.

"BHRT is for both men and women, focusing on hormones critical to each gender, specifically Testosterone, DHEA, Natural Thyroid, Estrogen, Progesterone and Melatonin," says Dr. Robert A. Jason. "I have seen firsthand the benefits that the therapy can provide for patients, especially those who are older."

These therapies can assist patients in optimizing their hormonal levels, which allows them to feel as though they were in their 20s and 30s again and in peak mental, physical and immunological states. Using BHRT, patients can prevent the onset of disease in many cases.

Dr. Robert A. Jason combines Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy with other leading-edge techniques such as laser, radio frequency, HIFEM (High Intensity Focused Electromagnetic technology) and Platelet Rich Plasma therapy to help patients look and feel better. He believes that with the use of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy, we can stop and even reverse the signs of aging, bringing back the same quality of life to patients in their 50s and 60s that they enjoyed in their 20s and 30s.

About The Center for Sexual Medicine & Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of New York

The Center for Sexual Medicine & Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of New York is dedicated to combining modern, cutting-edge medicine with personalized, top-quality care. Offering a wide variety of services from bio-identical hormone therapy, to surgical and non-surgical treatment options, it is our mission to offer the best in care from highly compassionate staff in combination with outstanding results.

