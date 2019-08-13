

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Olive Garden announced the return of its Never Ending Pasta Pass for a sixth year and also introduced a first-of-its-kind $500 Lifetime Pasta Pass.



According to the casual dining restaurant chain, 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes are available this year, priced at $100 plus tax. Last year, the company had offered 23,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes.



At the time of purchase, the first 50 Never Ending Pasta Pass holders can opt to upgrade to a Lifetime Pasta Pass for an additional $400 plus tax.



The pasta passes will go on sale online on Thursday, August 15, for 30 minutes or until they are sold out. Customers can join an online waiting room that will start five minutes before the sale.



Customers who buy the Never Ending Pasta Passes will be offered unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad, and breadsticks for the entire nine-week duration of the promotion from September 23 through November 24. The Never Ending Pasta Bowl starts at $10.99.



The nine-week promotion period announced by Olive Gardens this year is one week longer than last year. The restaurant chain has added a new Creamy Roasted Garlic sauce to the line-up this year.



The first 50 people to buy the Never Ending Pasta Pass and opt for the Lifetime Pasta Pass will be notified on August 16 that they can upgrade to the Lifetime Pasta Pass.



These lifetime pass holders will receive a lifetime of unlimited servings of their favorite pasta, homemade sauces and pasta toppings, along with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.



Olive Garden, a division of Darden Restaurants, has more than 850 restaurants and 96,000 employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX