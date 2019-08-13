Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Form 8.3 - Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Accesso Technology Group Plc 13-Aug-2019 / 16:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Identity of the person MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund whose positions/dealings are being disclosed: (b) Owner or controller of Chelverton Asset Management Limited interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient (c) Name of offeror/offeree Accesso Technology Group Plc in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund n/a manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position 13 August 2019 held/dealing undertaken: (f) Has the discloser NO previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? If YES, specify which: 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of Ordinary 1p shares GB0001771426 relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: (2) Derivatives (other than options): (3) Options 306,297 1.11 and agreements to purchase/sell: 306,297 1.11 TOTAL: All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription n/a right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary Shares purchase 16,797 GBP9.25 (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options) Class of Product Nature of Number of Price per relevant description dealing reference unit security securities e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closi ng a long/short position, increasing/re ducing a long/short position n/a (c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of descrip purchasi of price date money releva tion ng, securi per unit paid/ nt e.g. selling, ties receive securi call varying to e.g. d per ty option etc. which Ameri unit option can, relate Europ s ean etc. n/a (ii) Exercising Class of Product Number of Exercise price relevant description securities per unit security e.g. call option n/a (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit security (if applicable) e.g. subscription, conversion n/a The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO 13 August 2019 Date of disclosure: Lemuel Appiah, Maitland Administration Services Limited Contact name: +44 (0) 1245 950310 Telephone number: Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk [1]. ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: RET - Accesso Technology Group Plc TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 16653 EQS News ID: 856925 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=856925&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2019 11:44 ET (15:44 GMT)