Elevations RTC highlights student growth through academic programming

SYRACUSE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Elevations RTC, a residential treatment center for teens ages 13-18, proudly highlights their fully accredited high school, Elevations Academy. Over the past few years, Elevations Academy has utilized Elevation's therapeutic program and environment to teach students the academic skills they will need to be successful and to become lifelong learners.

"At Elevations Academy, we only hire licensed teachers who hold endorsements in their core subjects," says Ryan Mortensen, Academic Director and Math Teacher at Elevations RTC. "Our teachers all understand and receive additional training on the therapeutic issues our students face."

To accommodate students with ADHD and other executive functioning problems, the school day at Elevations Academy consists of three one-hour class periods rather than a traditional alternating block schedule. Students are given school work and homework to help them practice and master the concepts they are learning and have many opportunities to get tutoring and one-on-one help from teachers.

"Working at Elevations has allowed me to work in a more individualized way with each of my students," says Mortenson. "I get to know each of my students' strengths and weaknesses and how best to help them in their education."

Classes are taught with a direct-instruction approach and give students opportunities for individualized and differentiated learning.

According to Jen Capellen, a Social Studies teacher who has worked at Elevations for the past five years, "I like that I am able to work closely with the clinical team so I can be aware of the additional challenges students are struggling with when they are in my classroom trying to learn academic skills and concepts. I'm able to look at the bigger picture with a student and be aware of how their therapeutic issues affect them and manifest in the classroom."

Students are held accountable to their schoolwork on a weekly basis through the Academic Intervention system at Elevations Academy. Students who are missing school work each week are put on a list that goes out to all staff working with those students. Until the work is turned in the student is expected to use all scheduled free time as schoolwork or study time until their homework is completed.

"Each month we recognize students who have not been on Academic Interventions in an assembly where they can earn or win prizes," comments Mortensen. "We also recognize students at the end of each term for being on the Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, or High Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.8 or higher. In addition, students who have passed all of their classes and earned full credit are eligible for an activity day on the last day of the term. Our goal is to balance the needs of the student, maintain

standards and accountability, and to celebrate success."

