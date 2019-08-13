TechPrecision Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue increased by 6%, Net Income increased by 34%

Westminster, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense, energy and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net sales for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $4.3 million, a 6% increase when compared to net sales of $4.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.

"Our results for the first quarter were highlighted by increased revenue and gross profit which drove higher net income," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we saw an increase in net sales to our industrial markets, and we generated over $1.7 million in cash from operations due to favorable timing of shipments and collections during the quarter. We expect to operate at or above current revenue and net income levels during fiscal 2020."

First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Net sales were $4.3 million or 6% higher when compared to $4.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Gross profit was $1.1 million, up slightly over the same quarter last year.

Operating income was $368,000 or 14% higher when compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income was $221,000, or $0.01 per share basic and diluted, compared to net income of $164,000 in the year-ago quarter, or $0.01 per share basic and diluted.

EBITDA was $577,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $510,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Please refer to the reconciliation of EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this release.

Financial Position

At June 30, 2019, TechPrecision had $3.5 million in cash, and working capital of $6.6 million compared to $2.0 million in cash and working capital of $6.3 million at March 31, 2018. The Company generated $1.7 million in cash from operations during the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a reduction of $0.3 million in cash from operations during the same period a year ago.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary companies. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: our reliance on individual purchase orders, rather than long-term contracts, to generate revenue; our ability to balance the composition of our revenues and effectively control operating expenses; the availability of appropriate financing facilities impacting our operations, financial condition and/or liquidity; our ability to receive contract awards through competitive bidding processes; our ability to maintain standards to enable us to manufacture products to exacting specifications; our ability to enter new markets for our services; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant percentage of our business; competitive pressures in the markets we serve; changes in the availability or cost of raw materials and energy for our production facilities; operating in a single geographic location; restrictions in our ability to operate our business due to our outstanding indebtedness; government regulations and requirements; pricing and business development difficulties; changes in government spending on national defense; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate those acquisitions with our business; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; general economic conditions; and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

-- Tables Follow --

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,530,353 $ 2,036,646 Accounts receivable, net 866,062 1,010,443 Contract assets 2,873,611 4,390,832 Inventories 1,201,798 1,240,315 Other current assets 419,840 498,059 Total current assets 8,891,664 9,176,295 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,680,804 4,860,609 Deferred income taxes 1,914,128 2,004,346 Other noncurrent assets, net 5,333 6,233 Total assets $ 15,491,929 $ 16,047,483 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 266,443 $ 609,082 Accrued expenses 872,949 753,499 Contract liabilities 339,850 740,947 Current portion of long-term debt 837,844 822,105 Total current liabilities 2,317,086 2,925,633 Long-term debt 3,205,112 3,410,542 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 29,254,594 and 29,234,594 shares issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 2,925 2,923 Additional paid in capital 8,730,929 8,693,106 Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,761 21,940 Retained earnings 1,214,116 993,339 Total stockholders' equity 9,969,731 9,711,308 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,491,929 $ 16,047,483

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 4,334,268 $ 4,098,823 Cost of sales 3,224,767 3,046,299 Gross profit 1,109,501 1,052,524 Selling, general and administrative 741,413 730,465 Income from operations 368,088 322,059 Other income 19,430 2,740 Interest expense (76,523 ) (95,385 ) Total other expense, net (57,093 ) (92,645 ) Income before income taxes 310,995 229,414 Income tax expense 90,218 65,029 Net income $ 220,777 $ 164,385 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (179 ) (1,911 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (179 ) (1,911 ) Comprehensive income $ 220,598 $ 162,474 Net income per share - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 29,253,495 28,824,593 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 30,711,007 29,096,727

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 220,777 $ 164,385 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 190,005 185,585 Amortization of debt issue costs 10,741 15,231 Stock based compensation expense 30,625 24,930 Change in contract loss provision 120,393 (15,875 ) Deferred income taxes 90,218 65,029 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 144,381 730,574 Contract assets 1,517,221 (2,119,085 ) Inventories 38,517 (48,518 ) Other current assets 78,219 34,868 Accounts payable (342,639 ) (12,907 ) Accrued expenses 5,915 118,339 Contract liabilities (401,097 ) 567,517 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,703,276 (289,927 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,200 ) (101,695 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,200 ) (101,695 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (199,533 ) (186,896 ) Net cash used in financing activities (199,533 ) (186,896 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 164 661 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,493,707 (577,857 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,036,646 2,689,110 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,530,353 $ 2,111,253

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure reported in our condensed consolidated financial statements:

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Amount Net income $ 221 $ 164 $ 147 Income tax expense 90 65 25 Interest expense (1) 76 95 (19 ) Depreciation 190 186 4 EBITDA $ 577 $ 510 $ 67

Includes amortization of debt issue costs.

