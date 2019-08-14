Jet Midwest, Inc. Acquires a B767-200ER airframe and CF680A-2 engine

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Midwest, Inc., a leading aircraft trading and aviation parts provider, has finalized an agreement to acquire a B767-200ER airframe, bearing manufacturer's serial number 24973, for disassembly in Moscow, Russia. The transaction included one GE CF680A-2 engine that the company plans to sell or lease. With this most recent purchase, Jet Midwest has now acquired over fifty B767 aircraft.

About Jet Midwest Inc.

Jet Midwest Inc. was founded in 1997 and is a diverse aircraft trading and parts supplier with over 500,000 feet of warehouse space in Kansas City, Missouri and a vast stock of airframe and engine parts supporting Boeing 737/757/767/ 777, Airbus A300/A320/ A330 and a variety of other aircraft types around the world. Contact sales@jetmidwest.com , engines@jetmidwest.com or visit us at www.jetmidwest.com for further information.

