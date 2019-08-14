Smartkarma Launches Corporate Solutions to Bring Together Listed Companies, Investors, and Analysts Under a Single Network

An All-in-one Solution to Address All Stakeholder Needs

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkarma , the global investment research network, today unveiled Corporate Solutions , a brand-new range of services that bring corporates into Smartkarma's network of independent analysts and institutional investors.

Unlike other such services, Corporate Solutions is the first to take a holistic view, creating an ecosystem where corporates, analysts, and investors can connect and interact within a single network.

This empowers C-Suite and Investor Relations (IR) personnel of companies, both listed and those coming to market. IR departments currently struggle with finding the right investors to reach out to, and maintaining lines of communication with analysts. C-level executives want to get the right message about their company out to the right people, and keep track of what investors and analysts think.

In the face of limited research coverage from sell-side analysts, regulatory changes such as MiFID II, and investor relations departments' specific needs, Smartkarma Corporate Solutions put forward an integrated, digital-first range of services for all stakeholders involved.

Companies across the world will now be able to communicate seamlessly with analysts and investors, monitor sentiment, track industry performance, and benchmark instantly against peers. This also serves to enhance investors' understanding of and accessibility to these companies.

To benefit from this ecosystem, users can start accessing Corporate Solutions immediately with a Smartkarma account.

Ahead of the official launch, over 70 companies have signed up to use Corporate Solutions. In addition to those, following a strategic investment in Smartkarma from Singapore Exchange (SGX), SGX-listed companies will be some of the next corporates to join the network.

"The launch of Corporate Solutions marks the end of an intensive pilot program that Smartkarma ran in partnership with SGX," says Anisha Kundu, Head of Corporate Solutions. "We are glad to bring to the market a solution that C-Suite and Investor Relations can use to address the challenges they face. It will not only empower IR professionals but also prove to be a conduit for investors and analysts to engage with the corporates that they seek to invest in and publish research on, respectively."

"With Corporate Solutions, we are leveraging the power of our global network to address increasingly relevant needs by corporate stakeholders, arising from regulatory change and market uncertainty," says Raghav Kapoor, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartkarma. "This is the next step on Smartkarma's path to building a network that powers connection and collaboration among all stakeholders - a true digital manifestation of capital markets."

About Smartkarma

Smartkarma is a global investment research network that brings together independent Insight Providers, institutional investors, and corporate investor relations professionals and management. Smartkarma reinvents research by providing differentiated, independent analysis on companies, markets, and industries across the world. This includes areas under-reported by mainstream market coverage, including Event-Driven, IPOs & placements, and small/mid-cap equities. Smartkarma's online platform enables corporate and buy-side clients to streamline their communication and data reporting, and allows them to set their own real-time alerts, customise their reading lists, directly contact Insight Providers, and remain MiFID II-compliant as unbundling regulations change the investment research industry. For more information, visit www.smartkarma.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870249/Smartkarma_Logo.jpg