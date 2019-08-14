Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q2 2019 results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported contract revenue of USD 10.4 million (USD 9.1 million in Q1), EBITDA USD 2.5 million (USD 0.3 million loss in Q1) and net loss of USD 0.4 million (USD 2.4 million loss in Q1).

Revenue efficiency was 90.5% during the quarter (85.6 % in Q1).

Operational uptime was 95.9% during the quarter (100% in Q1).

Contract utilisation was 50.0% during the quarter, (50 % in Q1).

Contract backlog at the end of Q2 was approximately USD 14.3 million (approximately USD 20.2 million Q1).

