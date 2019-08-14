Anzeige
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q2 2019 results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported contract revenue of USD 10.4 million (USD 9.1 million in Q1), EBITDA USD 2.5 million (USD 0.3 million loss in Q1) and net loss of USD 0.4 million (USD 2.4 million loss in Q1).

Revenue efficiency was 90.5% during the quarter (85.6 % in Q1).

Operational uptime was 95.9% during the quarter (100% in Q1).

Contract utilisation was 50.0% during the quarter, (50 % in Q1).

Contract backlog at the end of Q2 was approximately USD 14.3 million (approximately USD 20.2 million Q1).

Please see attached for the Q2 2019 report.

A quarterly presentation will be held on 14 August 2019 at 10:30 CET in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway.

A conference call will be held on 14 August 2019 at 14:00 UK timeprior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Click this linkto register for the conference call or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx?booking=7loy4GPox4z9BbP7h4dAyi3PEgfyECAgJypkUsXOIMk=
Once registered, you will receive an email with dial-in numbers and pins.

Aberdeen, 14 August 2019

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q2 2019 report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db77be74-a456-4a0e-803b-99dd61b812d6)

