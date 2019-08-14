Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market entry strategy for a flexible packaging company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a US market expansion strategy and identify the right partner to support their expansion plans. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the expert at Infiniti Research to help the client gain detailed insights into the new market.

Although the US flexible packaging market presents huge opportunities for packaging companies, market dynamism and competitive landscape are still increasing challenges for companies in the industry. Owing to such challenges, devising a sound market entry strategy is becoming pre-requisite for packaging companies looking to expand to the United States. By leveraging market entry strategy engagement, businesses can identify potential barriers to market entry and build robust route-to-market strategies.

The business challenge: The client is a flexible packaging company based out of Central Europe. The client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering US market entry services. By leveraging Infiniti's market entry strategy, the client wanted to understand the market transformations and identify industry trends. In addition, the client wanted to understand the US flexible packaging market size, identify right partners to support their operations, and devise a branding strategy.

The solution offered As a part of the market entry research, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted US flexible packaging market scanning and monitoring. Also, the market entry research involved market size analysis and trend assessment. The insights obtained from Infiniti's US market entry strategy engagement helped the client to devise a robust market entry plan. The experts at Infiniti Research also assisted the client in identifying the right business partners to support their expansion plan. Furthermore, the company achieved huge success in the US flexible packaging market.

Infiniti's market entry strategy helped the client to:

Set up a robust product marketing plan to reach out to their end-users

Evaluate the potential for their products in the US market

Infiniti's market entry strategy offered predictive insights on:

Evaluating the competitive landscape in the US flexible packaging market

Understanding the capital requirements for entering the US flexible packaging market

