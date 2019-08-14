

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported that its adjusted net income for the first half of 2019 rose to 914 million euros from last year's 683 million euros, primarily driven by a strong trading performance.



Adjusted EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 1.372 billion euros, up from 1.140 billion euros in the same period last year.



The company raised its forecast as early as 30 July. It now anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between 1.4 billion euros and 1.7 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.2 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.



The company now expects annual adjusted net income to be between 500 million euros and 800 million euros, compared to the prior estimation of 300 million euros - 600 million euros.



