

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Car insurance provider Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 4 percent to 218 million pounds from last year's 211 million pounds. Group's share of profit before tax was 220 million pounds, up 4 percent.



Earnings per share improved 2 percent to 63 pence from 61.6 pence last year.



Group turnover increased 6 percent to 1.76 billion pounds from prior year's 1.66 billion pounds. Group net revenue increased 8 percent to 0.65 billion pounds from 0.60 billion pounds last year.



The company's total customers were 6.74 million, up 8 percent from 6.23 million last year.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 63.0 pence, up 5 percent from last year. This represents a normal dividend of 41.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 21.2 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on October 4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX