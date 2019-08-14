European expansion of clinically-proven PREVENA Therapy portfolio increases patient and clinician access to offerings that aid in the reduction of SSIs

KCI, an Acelity Company, today announced the availability of two additional PREVENA Therapy offerings in Europe: the PREVENA DUO Incision Management System with PEEL PLACE Dressing 13cm and PREVENA PLUS PEEL PLACE Incision Management System 35cm. Both of the new introductions incorporate the proven clinical benefits of PREVENA Therapy, providing clinicians with solutions to meet the evolving needs of post-surgical incision management. PREVENA Therapy helps hold incision edges together and protects incisions from external infectious sources.

The PREVENA DUO System is the first single use negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system designed specifically for the simultaneous management of two closed surgical incisions, configured to help reduce post-operative complications in bilateral procedures, such as vascular harvesting, breast reconstruction and orthopedic trauma surgeries.

PREVENA PLUS PEEL PLACE System 35cm is suitable for long incisions commonly used in revision surgery, while also providing higher exudate storage capacity. The PREVENA PLUS System offers the proven effectiveness of negative pressure wound therapy with improved versatility, portability, and flexibility.

"Surgical site infections are an issue plaguing heath systems, clinicians and patients around the world," said R. Andrew Eckert, Chief Executive Officer, KCI. "The ever-growing body of evidence supporting PREVENA Therapy continues to demonstrate its efficacy in lowering the incidence of SSIs. In line with our unwavering commitment to patients and our goal of moving healing forward, we hope that as a result of the availability of these two new products, more European patients will be able to benefit from PREVENA Therapy and reduce the burden of SSIs."

"The impact surgical site infections have on patients its significant delaying their recovery and return to work, causing financial worry and affecting their mental health," Ron Silverman, M.D., FACS, Chief Medical Officer, KCI. "For those patients who are at increased risk of post-operative complications we need to look carefully at their care to ensure that they recover quickly and effectively. We are proud to be able to introduce the PREVENA DUO System and PREVENA PLUS PEEL PLACE System 35cm in Europe, helping provide clinicians with the tools needed to best serve their patients and provide quality care."

Surgical site infections (SSIs) present a significant burden in Europe, with more than 500,000 cases in Europe each year.1 SSIs are associated with longer post-operative hospital stays, reduced patient quality of life, may necessitate additional surgical procedures, may require intensive care, and can result in higher morbidity and mortality.2 Infections, the most common surgical site complication, account for up to 20 percent of all of healthcare-associated infections and cost the NHS up to £700 million each year.3,4

Recently, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published a Medtech Innovation Briefing (MIB) on PREVENA Incision Management System. The MIB assesses the most recent published evidence on the technology and surmises that PREVENA Therapy can lead to significantly reduced incision site complications in comparison to standard care dressings. Clinical specialists invited to add comment in the report also agreed that using PREVENA Therapy would likely lead to cost savings as a result of the reduction in surgical site complications (SSCs) and a reduced need for dressing changes.5

About PREVENA Incision Management System

The PREVENA System, launched in 2010, is the first disposable negative pressure system designed specifically for the management of closed surgical incisions. The PREVENA Incision Management System protects the incision from external contamination, helps hold incision edges together, removes fluid and infection materials, and delivers continuous negative pressure at -125mmHg for up to seven days.

Please refer to the PREVENA Incision Management System instructions for use for important limitations and safety information.

About KCI, an Acelity Company

KCI, an Acelity Company, is a well trusted brand in advanced wound care. We are a leader in negative pressure wound therapy, providing solutions for both wound healing and surgical management. Our product offerings are available in more than 90 countries and deliver value through solutions that speed healing. KCI is a leader in quality, safety and customer experience and is committed to advancing the science of healing. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, KCI employs approximately 4,500 people worldwide.

