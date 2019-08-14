Botswana Power Corp is seeking independent power producers to build two 50 MW solar parks. The projects are intended to reduce the nation's dependence on power imports from troubled South African utility Eskom.State-owned electric utility Botswana Power Corp has issued a request for qualification for the development and construction of two PV plants with a combined capacity of 100 MW. The utility intends to select independent power producers for two 50 MW solar parks from which it will buy power under a long-term power purchase agreement. No further technical or financial information was revealed ...

