AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools, today announced the opening of AdaCore Ltd, which will serve as the company's UK centre-of-excellence for the development of safety- and security-critical software tools.

AdaCore has a long and successful history serving customers in the UK. The company maintains relationships with many of the world's major aerospace, defence and rail contractors. It is a member of ADS, the premier trade organisation for companies in the UK in Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space sectors. And it actively participates in standards-related working groups and committees (such as for DO-178C).

"The ATI welcomes the launch of AdaCore's new operation, which will increase the UK's capability in safety-critical software," said Mark Scully, Head of Technology for Propulsion Advanced Systems at the Aerospace Technology Institute. "The ATI has been working with AdaCore as we facilitate new software development projects and are delighted to see this lead to a new UK centre-of-excellence and more collaborations in the future.'

"Our decision to open AdaCore Ltd is part of a larger corporate strategy to invest our intellectual property, tools, and services in regions where the demand for secure software-based systems continues to grow," said Cyrille Comar, AdaCore Group President. "This move will enable us to better support our existing customers in the UK; collaborate on new contractual, research, and mentorship opportunities within the British ecosystem; and share our expertise in product qualification and certification."

As it does in other countries around the globe, AdaCore plans to expand its offering of public Ada training courses and events in the UK to help new users get up to speed with the Ada and SPARK languages.

"Many of the world's top academic and global research universities reside in the UK, and we hope to collaborate with them regularly to broaden the reach of our GNAT Academic Program (GAP) and to address the need for safe, secure and reliable software," said Emma Adby, AdaCore Ltd Managing Director.

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical and security-critical systems. Four flagship products highlight the company's offerings:

The GNAT Pro development environment, a complete toolset for designing, implementing, and managing applications that demand high reliability and maintainability. GNAT Pro is available for Ada and also for C and C++.

development environment, a complete toolset for designing, implementing, and managing applications that demand high reliability and maintainability. GNAT Pro is available for Ada and also for C and C++. The CWE-Compatible CodePeer advanced static analysis tool, an automatic Ada code reviewer and validator that can detect and eliminate errors both during development and retrospectively on existing software. CodePeer can detect a number of the "Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors" in the MITRE Corporation's Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

advanced static analysis tool, an automatic Ada code reviewer and validator that can detect and eliminate errors both during development and retrospectively on existing software. CodePeer can detect a number of the "Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors" in the MITRE Corporation's Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). The SPARK Pro environment, a toolset providing full formal verification oriented toward high-assurance systems with stringent security requirements.

environment, a toolset providing full formal verification oriented toward high-assurance systems with stringent security requirements. The QGen model-based development tool suite for safety-critical control systems, providing a qualifiable and customisable code generator and static verifier for a safe subset of Simulink and Stateflow models, and a model-level debugger.

Over the years customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial and military avionics, automotive, railway, space, defence systems, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/industries/ for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com/

