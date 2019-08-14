Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Q2 2019 Presentation

Please find attached the Q2 2019 presentation to be held in Oslo today.

Aberdeen, 14 August 2019

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q2 2019 pres Aug 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3283379c-7d02-4fc5-adc9-b08509f1b36a)

