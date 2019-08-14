The global keto diet market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005296/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global keto diet market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The health benefits associated with the keto diet are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The health benefits associated with this diet are the most important reasons for the rising demand and consumption of keto diet products. Keto diet products are most often associated with weight loss. Furthermore, a keto diet acts as an essential therapeutic for brain disorders such as epilepsy in children.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the rising demand for processed meats and seafoods, will have a positive impact on the keto diet market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Keto Diet Market: Rising Demand for Processed Meats and Seafoods

Meat and seafood constitute the largest product segment in the global keto diet market. Growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of processed and cured meat and seafood products has raised demand for this variant significantly since 2010. Processed seafood is also becoming popular since it is convenient and suited to modern-day lifestyles. Rising disposable income in various countries has also led to an increase in demand for sea-food in ready-to-eat packaging formats. Thus, the rising demand for processed food is expected to showcase a positive outlook for the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing awareness about the health benefits of a keto diet, other factors that are boosting the growth of the market are an increasing number of new product launches and the increasing influence of online retailing," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Keto Diet Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global keto diet market by application (keto-based foods and beverages), by product (keto-based meats and seafood, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and other products) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by the Americas and APAC, respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period, followed by the Americas.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005296/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com