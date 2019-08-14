

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Wednesday as weak Chinese data pulled down commodity-related stocks.



China's industrial production and retail sales grew at weaker pace in July, pointing to a further loss of economic momentum in China.



Closer home, U.K. consumer price inflation accelerated unexpected in July, exceeding the central bank's 2 percent target, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed.



Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 2 percent increase in June. Inflation was forecast to slow to 1.9 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 19 points or 0.27 percent at 7,231 after closing up 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down between 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent.



Oil majors also slipped into the red as oil prices erased some gains from the previous session on data showing U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week.



BP Plc shed 0.7 percent, Royal Dutch Shell declined 0.9 percent and Tullow Oil lost 3 percent.



Shares of Admiral Group jumped nearly 5 percent after the insurer posted 'modest' profit growth in the first half, driven by more customers in its U.K. business.



Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty soared 9 percent after reporting higher first-half underlying pretax profit.



