

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth slowed in the second quarter, after improving in the previous three months, flash estimates from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 1.2 percent, revised from 1.3 percent reported earlier.



In the final three months of 2018, the economy grew 1 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose an unadjusted 4.4 percent in the second quarter after a 5 percent growth in the previous three months. Economists had forecast 4.5 percent growth.



The seasonally adjusted annual growth slowed to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent, revised from 5 percent.



In the first half of the year 2019, GDP grew 4.8 percent year-on-year on a seasonally adjusted basis and rose 4.7 percent without adjustments.



