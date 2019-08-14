The VDMA says Europe can restart a solar production sector that can compete on price with Chinese imports by reducing transport costs - provided a Euro supply chain can be established.With recently appointed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen mulling a carbon border tax to address European nations' habit of 'offshoring' carbon-intensive manufacturing, a German industrial lobby has made the case for bringing solar module manufacturing back to Europe. German mechanical engineering industry association the VDMA commissioned a survey of the potential costs of manufacturing solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...