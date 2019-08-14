Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 338.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.15p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 332.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 339.85p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---