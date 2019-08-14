Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend The National by FCA 2019

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced it will attend the Florida Chiropractic Association's biggest event of the year, The National by FCA, from August 22 to August 25 in Orlando, Florida.

The National by FCA is the largest annual event for the Chiropractic profession. The event includes over 400 exhibiting companies, 100 speakers, and 150 Continuing Education hours offered. Dynatronics will be showcasing its Bird & Cronin and Dynatronics branded products at booth #11.

"This event provides an excellent forum to promote our restorative products to an audience of potential buyers and users," explained Dr. Christopher von Jako, Chief Executive Officer of the Dynatronics. "We have successfully participated in The National by FCA for many years and look forward to building relationships with current and new customers during the event."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Dynatron Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Like Dynatronics on Facebook

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555799/Dynatronics-to-Attend-The-National-by-FCA-2019