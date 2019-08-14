Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1027.1449 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12705 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 16789 EQS News ID: 857579 End of Announcement EQS News Service

