Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2019 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.2941 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23500 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 16804 EQS News ID: 857609 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2019 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)