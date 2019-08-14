Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2019 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 179.0752 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32650 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 16787 EQS News ID: 857575 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2019 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)