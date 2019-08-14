Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2019 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.8212 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82448542 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 16779 EQS News ID: 857559 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 14, 2019 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)