Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2019 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.1304 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 422429 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 16776 EQS News ID: 857551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2019 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)