Authenticated consent is the newest feature in Sourcepoint's industry-leading CMP to collect identity-based consent signals

Sourcepoint, the publisher platform for creating trusted and transparent user experiences, today unveiled its 'Authenticated consent' feature, providing publishers with the tools to collect durable consumer preferences and consent signals, while improving user experience.

'Authenticated consent' links individual privacy preferences to a user profile allowing publishers to collect consent signals based on identity rather than cookies. Amid significant changes in the browser ecosystem including Apple's ITP and Google's privacy updates along with increasing privacy regulations such as the GDPR and CCPA, publishers can utilize identity-based consent to ensure compliance and minimize friction within the user experience.

"'Authenticated consent' is at the core of Sourcepoint's mission to manage the complexity of compliance while also clarifying consent options between publishers and consumers," said Ben Barokas, Sourcepoint's Co-founder and CEO. "Privacy continues to be a key concern for consumers and will continue to grow as additional US states consider privacy bills along with a rumoured federal approach."

Barokas continues, "For consumers, it is essential they have control over their privacy preferences with minimal friction a challenge alongside recent browser privacy updates that limit the power of cookies. Being able to log-in to a publisher site, with privacy preferences saved will allow publishers to maximize engagement and monetization potential."

'Authenticated consent', as part of the Sourcepoint Consent Management Platform, is compatiblewith the IAB's Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) including the upcoming TCF v2 as well as with vendors outside the IAB.

The 'Authenticated consent' feature can be leveraged to:

Connect consent preferences to an authenticated user profile

Empower publishers to provide a better end-user experience through cross-site, cross-browser and cross-device interactions with content, building stronger, more direct, relationships with users

Allow publishers to improve the collection of consent across all their properties and channels and communicate with relevant vendors

Work in tandem with Dialogue messaging functionality, enabling robust audience segmentation, targeting, and creation of messaging scenarios to allow testing and analysis of various strategies (e.g. A/B testing)

Enable users to see and manage their consent preferences whether they are on a desktop or mobile browser, in a mobile app, on a connected TV or in an OTT app

About Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint is a consent management platform (CMP) and revenue optimization solution that supports a sustainable media ecosystem through a fair value exchange between consumers and publishers. We help publishers solve their monetization challenges and provide them with tools to protect consumer privacy, manage compliance and optimize engagement in a rapidly changing landscape.

Founded by a team of digital publishing veterans, and backed by Spark Capital, Foundry Group, Greycroft, Accel Partners, and Northzone, Sourcepoint's objective is to solve a complex set of existential challenges faced by content creators in today's digital publishing industry. Headquartered in New York with further offices in Berlin, London and Paris, the company works with global publishers including Dennis, Future and Prisma. Sourcepoint has been recognized for its work, winning ClickZ's Best Data Privacy/GDPR Tool/Technology 2019, Digiday's 'Best use of technology' 2017, and shortlisted as a finalist for AdExchanger's Best Publisher-Side Technology 2019 and 'Best Media Technology Partner' at the AOP Digital Publishing Awards 2017 and 2019. Learn more at www.sourcepoint.com.

