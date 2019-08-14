Oral Care Market Worth $53.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery-Powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Dental Floss, Teeth Whitening), Distribution Channel (Consumer Store, Retail Pharmacy, e-commerce), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 44.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Factors such as the rising awareness about oral hygiene, growing incidence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in oral care products are expected to drive the growth of the oral hygiene market. Increasing online purchase of oral care products is expected to create new growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

The toothpastes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the oral care market in 2019.

Based on product, the oral care market is categorized into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. In 2019, the toothpastes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the oral care/oral hygiene market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the huge adoption of toothpastes for maintaining oral hygiene, the treatment of dental caries, and its use in post-surgical procedures.

By product, the manual toothbrushes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the toothbrushes & accessories market in 2019.

Based on product, the toothbrushes & accessories market is segmented into manual toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes, battery-powered toothbrushes, and replacement toothbrush heads. Manual toothbrushes are basic toothbrushes with various bristle styles, such as compact bristles for regular teeth cleansing and soft nylon bristles for sensitive teeth cleansing. Such toothbrushes can feature specially designed bristles for deep-cleansing purposes; long, slightly hard bristles for gum massaging; and attached tongue cleansers. The frequent adoption and demand for these type of toothbrushes resulted in its largest share of the toothbrushes and accessories market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2019 as well as serves higher growth potential during the forecast period.

In 2019, the Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the oral hygiene market, followed by Europe. The dominant share of the Asia Pacific is attributed mainly to the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), rising awareness on oral healthcare, and the willingness to spend more on dental care. Other factors, such as the rising number of dental professionals, along with the growing number of dental visits, will further support the growth of the oral care market in this regional segment during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the oral care market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Unilever plc. (UK), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (US), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co, Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Norway), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dentaid Ltd. (UK), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea), Dabur India Ltd. (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (US), Ranir, LLC. (US), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), and Ultradent Products, Inc. (US).

