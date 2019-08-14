SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on reducing delivery time by 47% for a company in the e commerce logistics industry.

Engagement background

The company wanted to reduce delivery time to meet customers' expectations by leveraging a scalable fulfillment solution that could map their business strategy. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to identify suppliers who could offer dropshipping while growing product lines to address customers' expectations.

They also wanted to create a flexible long-term contract with suppliers to improve inventory management and reduce delivery time.

"As the logistics costs per product are increasing the total sales cost, companies in the e commerce logistics industry are compelled to improve the flexibility of logistics system and balance value-added logistics and costs," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of 45 days, the client an e commerce logistics company in North America - developed an operational and functional capability matrix of suppliers in the e commerce logistics industry. The solution offered helped them to:

Analyze the business profile, financial structure, and manufacturing and distribution capabilities of potential suppliers.

Shorten the delivery time by placing inventory in fulfillment centers, closer to demand.

Outcome: SpendEdge's solution helped the e commerce logistics company to profile suppliers based on logistics capabilities and determine their geographic coverage. This analysis helped the client to compare suppliers against each other and engage with the best suppliers. The customized e commerce logistics industry report delivered further helped the client to offer free shipping and in-store pickup option for its consumers. The solution offered thus reduced the delivery time by 47% and logistics costs by 35%. Also, it expanded the client's market reach by 75%.

