

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's national economic output grew in the second quarter, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew a 1.8 percent year-on-year in second quarter. On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product rose 0.9 percent in the second quarter.



In the first quarter, the economy grew 0.2 percent sequentially and by working-day adjusted 1.2 percent on year.



In June, total output advanced 2.2 percent on year, after rising 0.8 percent in May.



Separate data from Statistics Finland showed that the consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, which was slower than 1.0 percent rise in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.06 percent rise in the previous month.



