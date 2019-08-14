Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) (FSE: 1GK) ('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company') , a leading provider of video surveillance systems developed to protect people while in transit, is pleased to announced it has received a contract from Vehicle Equipment Management Agency ("VEMA") to supply its high definition video solutions for all of Manitoba's approximately 160 ambulances.

VEMA is one of the largest fleet management organizations in Manitoba and offers integrated leasing and fleet management solutions to multiple public sector organizations in the province. VEMA manages approximately 2,600 vehicles in Manitoba for provincial and federal departments, not-for-profit agencies, school divisions, municipalities, and crown corporations.

This contract is valued at approximately C$230,000, and the Company is actively pursuing sales initiatives with other ambulance and first responder organizations. The Company estimates there are approximately 48,000 ambulances in the United States and 3,600 in Canada.

False liability claims against first responder personnel is a growing concern and high definition video recordings, integrated with active wireless transmission, provides managers with accurate real-time information and recordings.

Doug Dyment, CEO of Gatekeeper commented, "We are thrilled our technology will be used to protect first responders on all ambulances in Manitoba and look forward to continuing our sales efforts in this market".

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper provides wireless high-resolution video security and safety solutions for in-transit applications, including school buses, municipal transit, first response, and military. The Company offers wireless live-streaming video surveillance, video analytics, driver monitoring, and incident management solutions to help protect school children, public transit users, and employees on the move. The Company has unique photo enforcement and auto-ticketing solutions to deter stop-arm violations and protect school children. Gatekeeper has installed over 100,000 video devices for more than 3,500 customers throughout North America. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

