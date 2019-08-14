IconicMan Launches as the Go-to Guide for the Modern Gentleman

The new manual on self-improvement helps men achieve iconic status and invents a term: 'mansified'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online magazine has hit the internet dedicated to men who yearn for an iconic lifestyle. Providing news and features about everything that's important to men in the 21st century, IconicMan delivers a sharp, intelligent, fun and engaging take on a range of subjects, including self-improvement, dating, sex, relationships, health, lifestyle, fashion, technology, travel and business.

With its tongue firmly in its cheek, IconicMan proudly states its mission is "to help men navigate their way to becoming legendary, and take everything in life to the next level".

"Our readers can be sure there will never be a shortage of great stories to feast upon and they almost always come with supporting video," said IconicMan editor Ramona Joita. "We cover topics that endorse self-help and ensure men seek to improve themselves through any face possible and present boiled down, spirited, thought provoking and enticing articles that boost both knowledge and perspective."

IconicMan's writers and authors offer facts, opinions and personal experience across a variety of subjects, from the main-stream to the controversial, but always delivered simply, effectively and informatively.

"Informed men have better reasoning, are able to present more educated arguments and engage in conversations with far more ease," adds Ramona. "An IconicMan constantly moves forward and uses the information he acquires to become stronger, more determined and more resourceful."

The magazine has even invented the term 'mansified'. Mansified is a man Intensified. It's the state of mind of a man who strives to improve himself every day. This is all part of IconicMan's mission to ease men's path towards being the absolute best version of themselves they can be, by encouraging them to listen, learn, adapt and excel to be mansified - something surely every man should strive for!

