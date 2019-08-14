

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's headline consumer prices inflation slowed in July, as estimated earlier, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in July following a 1.2 percent increase in June. That was in line with the flash estimate.



The decline in inflation was due to a slowdown in prices of energy, services and tobacco.



On the other hand, a sharp acceleration in food prices and a smaller drop in the prices for manufactured products cushioned the slowdown.



Core inflation was 0.9 percent in July, same as in June.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI decreased 0.2 percent in July, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in June, which was in line with the flash estimate.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent in June, in line with the flash estimate.



The HICP decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month. That was in line with the flash estimate.



