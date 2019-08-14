Report evaluated CCH Tagetik for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Today, Wolters Kluwer announced that CCH Tagetik was positioned as a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions1 for its performance management software solutions. The annual report evaluated 15 solution vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"Being named as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions is a continuing source of pride for us," said Ralf Gärtner Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "We are thrilled to see CCH Tagetik positioned the highest for our ability to execute among the vendors in the Visionary quadrant. We are fully committed to continue innovating so our solutions are the best possible fit to address the current and future challenges faced by the office of finance."

According to Gartner, "The FP&A market has shifted from mature on-premises offerings to cloud solutions. Finance application leaders are seeking SaaS solutions to reduce application support costs, increase application flexibility and shorten time to value."

CCH Tagetik is helping customers boost their planning process with its Budgeting and Planning solution, on the Cloud, powered by the Analytic Information Hub. In a single solution, finance executives can harness large amount of granular and operational data to gain speed and agility, improve accuracy, plan more often and more in-depth to get deeper insight, anticipate change, and better predict the future.

"We see our improved position on both axes in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant, compared to the previous year, as a testament to CCH Tagetik's ease of use, solution flexibility and functional capabilities which underpinned our impressive performance in this year's report. We believe our ability to combine financial and operational planning with pre-packaged regulatory solutions continues to stand out in the field," said Marco Pierallini, Executive Vice President, CCH Tagetik Product, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "We continue to modernize the finance function by providing customers with an easy to deploy and constantly up-to-date solution that allows users to get a modern application that goes beyond traditional planning. The addition of our SAP HANA version, certified 'powered by SAP HANA', further benefits our customers with optimized performance."

"Our committed and innovative approach has paid quantifiable dividends in terms of customer experience," said Manuel Vellutini, Executive Vice President, CCH Tagetik Commercial, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "Through the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform we have transformed the ability to bring together financial and operational planning, financial consolidation and close, management and regulatory reporting, data governance and analytics in a single unified platform. We believe our recognition in the Gartner report validates the ability of CCH Tagetik to satisfy the needs of large, complex, growing organizations aiming to reduce the complexity, improve integration, and reduce maintenance costs, while gaining built-in visibility, automation, controlled workflow, collaboration and orchestration across all financial processes."

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions1document click here. To learn more about CCH Tagetik go to www.tagetik.com.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions by Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, August 8, 2019.

