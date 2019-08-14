

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to easily follow specific topics more easily.



At present, people who try to follow certain topics are filled with all irrelevant posts along with the required content. Twitter is working to fix the issue, and is using machine learning technology to filter out the extra content.



Once a topic is chosen, Twitter will show them a feed of relevant tweets from various accounts curated by the company's algorithms. The initial focus will be on sports.



The company has already tested the new feature with some users of Twitter's Android app. Release of the feature is expected by the end of the year.



Sriram Krishnan, Twitter's senior director of product management, while talking at an event at the company's San Francisco headquarters, said, 'The key thing here is to make it as easy to follow an interest as it is to follow an account.'



The micro blogging service, which is putting efforts to attract new users, recently introduced a redesigned homepage that would create an accessible way to join the conversations people care about.



While announcing strong second-quarter results in July, Twitter said it continued to leverage machine learning to deliver more relevant content, resulting in a 14 percent year-over-year increase in average monetizable daily active usage to 139 million.



