Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMPQ) ("the Company") an emerging participant in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. President and CEO of the Company, Salvador Rosillo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Rosillo began the interview by sharing that the Company is currently training extractors for their Augusta, Maine location. "We're in full blast bottling the different formulas we have developed," explained Rosillo. "There are actually 30 different formulas, 14 of which have been labeled."

Jolly then asked whether the Company intends to use the developed formulas for the retail or wholesale markets. Rosillo explained that the Company intends to follow a white label sales strategy and already has a sales team that is established and growing.

Rosillo then shared that the Company is looking to partner with local cannabis farmers in an effort to meet their bottling needs. "We have 14 labels to fill. Each one requires at least 1,000 bottles per label," stated Rosillo.

"We're at the threshold of revenue," added Rosillo. To close the interview he expressed his desire for shareholders to become even more involved with the Company as distributors or salesmen. Rosillo also urged investors in the New York area to consider becoming shareholders with the Company during this crucial period of growth.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging participant in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "Weed Got Oil". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at www.hempamericana.com.

