

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $86 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $5.55 billion from $5.57 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $88 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $5.55 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $3.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX