Addition of Romain Lanier as Managing Director Broadens Scope and Scale of Practice

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") announced today that Mr. Romain Lanier has joined the Firm's Advisory business as a Managing Director in its London office.

Mr. Lanier is the third significant hire to PWP's European financial restructuring team this year, following the June additions of Clinton Ray as Partner and Guy Morgan as Managing Director, both from Goldman Sachs. The team will work closely with the Firm's European industry sector teams and US restructuring and capital structure advisory team to provide an expanded service offering to clients.

Mr. Lanier brings more than 15 years of experience to PWP. He has a distinguished track record in advising European companies through complex restructurings and joins PWP from PJT Partners, where he served as a Director in the Restructuring Special Situations Group. While at PJT Partners, Mr. Lanier advised Knighthead in a €1.06 billion rescue financing of Croatia's Agrokor and subsequently the Creditor Council in one of the largest debt-for-equity swaps ever completed in Europe. Prior to that, Mr. Lanier spent six years as an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, five of them within the bank's Restructuring and Financial Advisory Group. Before that, he was a member of Houlihan Lokey's restructuring team.

"We are pleased to welcome Romain to the team," said Dietrich Becker, Partner and Head of European Advisory. "PWP continues to make significant strides in strengthening our financial restructuring capabilities in Europe. Romain brings deep experience that will further enable us to provide comprehensive advice to clients in critical situations. PWP already has a leading restructuring franchise in the US, and Romain's hire will support our objective of replicating this success in Europe."

"Today's announcement reflects our desire to grow PWP's strong, highly integrated restructuring and capital structure advisory franchise globally," added Bruce Mendelsohn, Partner and Head of Restructuring at PWP. "Our client-centric, partnership approach is a hallmark of the Firm. Romain shares these values. We look forward to working together and to the contributions he will make to the team and our clients."

Mr. Lanier said, "I am excited to join PWP and work with Bruce, Clinton, Guy and the restructuring team to bring our distinct restructuring and capital structure advice to clients throughout Europe and the US. PWP has a reputation for applying innovative solutions to clients' capital structure needs and I am pleased to be joining them in this global effort."

