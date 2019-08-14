

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth slowed in the second quarter, flash estimate from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent sequentially, slower than the 1.4 percent growth registered in the first quarter.



On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 4.1 percent from 4.6 percent in the preceding period.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP advanced 4.4 percent annually versus 5.3 percent growth in the same period of last year.



The statistical office is scheduled to issue revised GDP data on August 30.



