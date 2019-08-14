Personetics Wins Frost & Sullivan 2019 Product Leadership Award for Data-driving Banking

The award recognizes Personetics' unique ability to deliver measurable business outcomes for banks through next-generation AI-based Self-Driving Finance solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the leading provider of AI-powered personalization and customer advocacy solutions used by the world's top banks, has been awarded the 2019 Product Leadership Award in the Data-Driven Banking Industry by Frost and Sullivan. The award recognizes the company's significant achievements in providing customer-facing AI solutions for financial services and delivering the industry's first Self-Driving Finance platform.

With their solutions used by more than 65 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today.

"AI-driven solutions present an opportunity for banks to deliver personalized experience at scale using digital channels and data-driven interactions. Doing so can help banks elevate customer satisfaction levels and engender long-term loyalty," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Personetics has successfully combined the sophistication of its technology with a deep understanding of financial services dynamics to enable personalized solutions that are readily embraced by banks customers around the world."

The key successes that differentiate Personetics from other solution providers as identified by Frost and Sullivan analysts are:

Innovative product capabilities that provide relevant, timely, and personalized insights and advice to consumers, as well as automate money management Sophisticated product architecture and a unique on-the-fly AI design that enables real-time personalization at scale across multiple bank channels Bulit-in agility that allows each and every bank to customize and optimize the experience to their customers A focus on use cases that demonstrate value to the customer and to the bank through measurable performance metrics Effective strategic partnerships with complementary solution providers, consuting organizations, and CRM platforms

"We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our team's tremendous achievements in developing solutions and delivering value to our customers," said Personetics Co-Founder and CEO David Sosna. "Banks know that they need to step up to the growing needs of consumers and businesses in managing their finances. Self-Driving Finance is how we enable banks to provide the next wave of solutions that their customers expect today."

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of customer-facing AI solution for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance platform. Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life - providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 60 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics customers include 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe and other leading banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

For more information, visit http://www.frost.com.