AI-powered solution provides continuous protection across digital and social media channels; safeguards candidates, campaigns, and political organizations from threats targeting elections and election-related activities

ZeroFOX, the leading provider of advanced artificial intelligence-powered digital risk protection, today announced the availability of a groundbreaking new Election Protection offering to safeguard political candidates, campaigns, and organizations from threats actively targeting elections, fundraising initiatives and other election-related activities. The solution analyzes billions of data elements across a wide array of social media and other digital platforms to identify and protect against threats ranging from impersonating social media accounts and phishing attacks, to scams, deepfake videos, threats of physical harm and more.

"Elections are prime targets for bad actors with motivations ranging from influencing outcomes to weakening democracies through misinformation. Many adversaries seek financial gain via fraud and scams, or threaten the personal safety of candidates, employees and volunteers," said James C. Foster, CEO of ZeroFOX. "Our advanced platform is uniquely positioned for internet-scale election protection, and the recent announcement of our new AI-based deepfake detection features also makes us the first commercial organization in the world to offer this capability at scale. It also demonstrates our commitment to protecting against rapidly emerging threats and changing adversary tactics."

ZeroFOX's Election Protection offering provides complete visibility, protection and remediation of next-generation threats. This comprehensive, turnkey offering protects digital and social media assets owned by election campaigns and candidates, identifies threats, disrupts adversary efforts, and dismantles underlying adversarial infrastructure. The solution combines the power of ZeroFOX's patented digital risk protection platform with our global operations and threat research teams who work around the clock to validate alerts, analyze threats and remediate issues, so campaign teams can remain focused on winning. Key benefits of the offering include:

Protection for candidate(s) identities from fake social media and digital accounts

Protection for campaign digital assets (e.g., websites, social media accounts, domains, mobile applications, email accounts, digital fundraising efforts) from account takeover, phishing and other attacks

Real-time protection and removal of fake, malicious, or offensive content posted to candidate/campaign-owned social media pages

Rapid situational awareness for threats of violence against candidates and campaign employees

Safeguards campaign fundraising efforts and initiatives from fraud and scams

Identification and removal of deepfake videos

"While election tampering is an age-old story, modern elections have become primarily digital affairs," noted Dr. Aviel Rubin, PhD, Professor Technical Director of the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute and leading expert on election security. "Thus, the risks have changed and expanded significantly. Beyond directly attacking voter registration, voting machines, and vote counting infrastructure, those with malicious intent have a myriad of new pathways to cause harm to elections, candidates and democracies. ZeroFOX's advanced platform can help mitigate important risks across social media and other digital platforms."

To learn more about election interference, please visit our blog: https://www.zerofox.com/blog/election-interference/

About ZeroFOX

ZeroFOX, the social media digital security category leader, protects modern organizations from dynamic security, brand and physical risks across social, mobile, web and collaboration platforms. Using diverse data sources and artificial intelligence-based analysis, ZeroFOX protects modern organizations from targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFOX SaaS platform processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Twitter, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, the deep dark web, domains and more.

Led by a team of information security and high-growth company veterans, ZeroFOX has raised over $100M in funding from NEA, Highland Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, Redline Capital and others, and has collected top industry awards such as Red Herring Top 100 North America, the SINET16 Champion, Dark Reading's Top Security Startups to Watch, Tech Council of Maryland's Technology Company of the Year and the Security Tech Trailblazer of the Year.

To find out more information about ZeroFOX or to join our team, please visit: https://www.zerofox.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005091/en/

Contacts:

PAN Communications

Alexandra Evans

ZeroFOX@pancomm.com