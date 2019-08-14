

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation rose in July after slowing in the previous month, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.8 percent rise in June. In May, inflation was 3.5 percent.



Prices for restaurant and hotels surged 6.0 percent annually in July, while prices for clothing and footwear dropped 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in July, reversing a 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.6 percent annually in July.



The HICP grew 1.3 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX